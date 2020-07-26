PM saves woman: ‘I’d be dead without ScoMo’

A woman has revealed how Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his security detail saved her life as she lay bleeding to death after falling on to rocks.

Cheryl Ferguson, 68, was out bushwalking with her husband Barry in Kurnell when she tripped. The retiree said she immediately knew her injuries were serious after seeing the bone of her arm poking through the skin with "blood spurting out" from a severed artery.

Knowing it was "absolutely urgent", she began screaming towards a group of people she could see standing 100 metres away.

She did not realise this group included the Prime Minister and his personal security detail, who were looking at a whale installation as part of one of their regular walks around the electorate.

Hearing her calls, Mr Morrison shouted back: "Are you all right?"

When the answer came back "No", witnesses said Mr Morrison and his personal security detail ran over.

Mrs Ferguson, who was aware her wound was "extremely serious", said the "blood was coming out like a waterfall - I know what arterial blood looks like and I knew every minute counted."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was talking to local Aboriginal land council member Noeleen Timbery when Cheryl Ferguson fell over in the background. Picture Adam Taylor/Office of the PM

She said the Australian Federal Police officer placed a tourniquet around her arm, noting the time, and asking about her pain.

As he was tending to her wound, Mrs Ferguson said she became aware of the presence of another person behind her.

"I didn't see his face at first, but I felt a beautiful aura. Just a sense of compassion and kindness.

"He crouched down. He had that little half-smile. We just chatted. Just distracting chat as we waited for the ambulance. It was when he was quiet that I felt his compassion. I'm not one of his voters. I'm a bit of a leftie.

"I didn't vote for him last time. I think I will now.

"Not because of this so much, but I have been very impressed at how he's led the country though this terrible coronavirus pandemic."

Barry Ferguson looks over at Cheryl just after she fell. Picture Adam Taylor/Office of the PM

Mrs Ferguson was taken to St George Hospital, where she underwent two operations for a compound fracture and a severed artery.

"My anaesthetist told me: 'ScoMo saved your life' and that I would have bled to death," she said.

Mrs Ferguson, who was discharged on Wednesday, has since written a thank-you note to Mr Morrison and "sent a case of beer" to the park rangers who also helped lift her off the rocks.

Mrs Ferguson said if Mr Morrison or his security officer was ever up for a family barbecue, her son-in-law Chris made "the world's best ribs" to be enjoyed "over a Sharkies game".

Mr Morrison said he was pleased that Mrs Ferguson was recovering and thanked the AFP officer who helped.

‘Bit of a leftie’ Cheryl Ferguson has invited the PM for a thank-you barbecue. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"We were in the right place at the right time and able to give Cheryl and Barry immediate first aid support and also comfort as they waited for the paramedics to arrive," Mr Morrison said.

"Thanks are due most of all to the great work of the AFP officers who were on the scene and provided outstanding care.

"I'm pleased Cheryl is on the road to recovery."

As for the barbecue, Mr Morrison said he was open to it - and would bring his famous homemade curry.