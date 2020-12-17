Menu
Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the grand opening of the Pacific Highway upgrade in New Italy.
News

Northern Rivers to get disaster funding as PM visits region

Adam Daunt
17th Dec 2020 9:25 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
UPDATE 10.50AM: Prime minister Scott Morrison has confirmed disaster relief funding will be available to the Northern Rivers.

Speaking at the opening of the Pacific Highway upgrade, Mr Morrison confirmed Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) had been activated for the area.

"We're working very closely obviously with the NSW government but also the Queensland government to ensure we are doing everything we can to support the people who have been impacted by these events," Mr Morrison said.

"The DRFA funding for northern NSW has been activated it's a partnership between the nsw and federal government."

More details will be revealed at Goonellabah SES later today as the Premier and Prime Minister visit the area to see the damage caused.

ORIGINAL: THE Prime Minister is heading to Lismore to inspect the aftermath of the flash flooding that swept through the CBD yesterday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is currently in New Italy for the grand opening of the new Pacific Highway upgrade.

He's accompanied by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Page MP Kevin Hogan and other politicians for the auspicious occasion.

It is understood the PM will travel to Lismore this afternoon to meet with business owners impacted by the flash flooding.

Scott Morrison last visited the region more than a year ago after bushfires swept destroyed many villages and towns.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

