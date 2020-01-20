Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Mayor Jenny Hill may not be so friendly anymore, after the PM shut down calls to widen the scope of the bushfire royal commission. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Mayor Jenny Hill may not be so friendly anymore, after the PM shut down calls to widen the scope of the bushfire royal commission. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Politics

PM shuts down Mayor on bushfire review scope change

by MADURA MCCORMACK
20th Jan 2020 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CALL by Mayor Jenny Hill for the devastating Townsville floods and other recent natural disasters to be investigated as part of a proposed bushfire royal commission have been all but shut down, with the Prime Minister refusing to "engage in speculation" about the potential terms of reference.

Cr Hill called on Scott Morrison to extend the scope of the proposed review to understand the reality of increasingly common severe weather events and to fix the bureaucratic red tape preventing towns from recovering quickly.

Her criticism of the joint government Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangement guidelines also elicited Herbert MP Phillip Thompson to "set the record straight", claiming the Federal Government had upheld "its end of the bargain".

The Prime Minister's office told the Townsville Bulletin it "would not engage in speculation" around potential terms of reference of the bushfire review, which still needs Cabinet's clearance, instead pointing to details previously revealed by the PM.

But the three areas of focus proposed by Mr Morrison; namely bushfire season preparations and disaster response, the implications of a changing climate, and adaptation and resilience policy, did not mention disaster recovery or DRFA guidelines.

Meanwhile, Mr Thompson asserted the standard process had been followed on the DRFA, and that the Federal Government had paid the funding it promised to the State Government, which administers the program through the Queensland Reconstruction Authority.

bushfire crisis bushfire royal commission bushfires jenny hill prime minister scomo scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune on their summer power bills. These are the habits you need to change.

        ‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

        ‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

        Weather Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds predicted today

        Cops bust alleged vehicle thieves at Coast motel

        premium_icon Cops bust alleged vehicle thieves at Coast motel

        Crime Tweed Byron Police extradite Mermaid Beach men over alleged vehicle thefts

        IN COURT: 61 people to appear in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 61 people to appear in court today

        Crime Here’s a list of everyone appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today