Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Scott Morrison says Annastacia Palaszczuk’s plan to use mining accommodation for quarantine is simply ‘dumping’ a Brisbane problem on the regions.
Scott Morrison says Annastacia Palaszczuk’s plan to use mining accommodation for quarantine is simply ‘dumping’ a Brisbane problem on the regions.
Politics

PM slams quarantine camp idea

by Matt Killoran
21st Jan 2021 1:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Regional Queenslanders don't want "Brisbane problems dumped in the north", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said as he criticised the Queensland Premier's proposal to moving hotel quarantine to the mining accommodation.

It is an about face from Tuesday when he said he was open to the idea.

It follows meeting with Gladstone's Mayor last night and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd during his Queensland blitz.

POOL - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a visit to Northern Oil Refinery in Gladstone, QLD, Thursday, January 21, 2021. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING VIA NCA NewsWire
POOL - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a visit to Northern Oil Refinery in Gladstone, QLD, Thursday, January 21, 2021. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING VIA NCA NewsWire

Mr Morrison said he had not seen the proposal but there were "clear concerns" in the region.

"For something like that to even be considered I think the premier would need to get the local Labor mayor on board, and I don't think that's happening at this point," he said.

"They've got genuine issues that they're raising. People here don't want to see Brisbane issues dumped in the north.

"They have issues about what it means for local health.

"Any proposal the premier would want to bring forward, they would have to square those off."

Pictures of the accommodation at a potential CQ quarantine camp.
Pictures of the accommodation at a potential CQ quarantine camp.

He said there would need to be some form of trade off for any region taking on hotel quarantine.

"There would have to be some sort of net positive," he said.

"If there was additional seasonal workers coming in through something like that, with a direct benefit to the region rather than just transferring a problem from one part of Queensland to another, that might be something locals could see some value in."

Originally published as PM slams quarantine camp idea

coronavirus quarantine camps

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        14 Northern NSW restaurants earn prestigious accolade

        Premium Content 14 Northern NSW restaurants earn prestigious accolade

        News We’re spoiled for choice with these truly amazing restaurants. How many have you been to?

        • 21st Jan 2021 12:00 PM
        Explained: When are the Byron Bay new traffic lights on?

        Premium Content Explained: When are the Byron Bay new traffic lights on?

        News The signals will delay traffic from the west of the interchange.

        Man to defend MDMA, ice supply charges

        Premium Content Man to defend MDMA, ice supply charges

        Crime Police charged the 28-year-old following a traffic stop on the North Coast.

        Pool owners need to stay vigilant this summer

        Premium Content Pool owners need to stay vigilant this summer

        News Make sure you pool safety certificate is up to date