Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Wherever you are in Australia today, I know that you stand with those who are facing that adversity in what is still a tense situation."
Politics

PM thanks those fighting bushfires

by Colin Brinsden
7th Sep 2019 12:35 PM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has offered his thanks to the fire services and volunteers who are battling bushfires in northern NSW and Queensland.

"Wherever you are in Australia today, I know that you stand with those who are facing that adversity in what is still a tense situation," Mr Morrison told a NSW Liberal conference in Sydney on Saturday.

"And to all those that are out there volunteering today and supporting those in desperate need and fighting those fires, as always we say thankyou to you."

He said people who have been impacted by the fires will get all the support they expect from the commonwealth and state governments of NSW and Queensland.

Eighteen homes have now been destroyed in Queensland as bushfires continue to blaze across the state.

A firefighter is also critically ill in hospital while four homes and a shooting range are believed destroyed as NSW fire crews battle dozens of uncontained bush and grass fires.

bushfires scott morrison

Top Stories

    CROMPTON OUT: Mustangs the underdogs ahead of decider

    premium_icon CROMPTON OUT: Mustangs the underdogs ahead of decider

    Rugby League The Tweed Daily News understands efforts are being made to try and allow Crompton to play the grand final

    Barbarians ready for do-or-die decider

    premium_icon Barbarians ready for do-or-die decider

    Rugby Union Casuarina Beach coach Mick Hall is a man with a plan — or at least he hopes this...

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News Numerous crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW

    Plea for family: Breadwinner husband killed in hit and run

    premium_icon Plea for family: Breadwinner husband killed in hit and run

    News Scott Rose died in a fatal hit-and-run in Tumbulgum on Monday