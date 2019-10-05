Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pat Conroy described it as a
Pat Conroy described it as a "massive distraction" at a time when the Australian economy is stagnant.
Politics

PM's swipe at UN a 'distraction': Labor

by Colin Brinsden
5th Oct 2019 11:46 AM

A FEDERAL Labor frontbencher believes the prime minister's swipe at unelected international institutions is no more than a "massive distraction" from the real challenges facing Australia.

Scott Morrison used a speech this week to argue Australia's international engagement will be driven by national interest rather than "unaccountable" global institutions.

His remarks have been seen as a swipe at the United Nations, and closely resemble comments US President Donald Trump made in New York last week

But Labor spokesman for international development and the Pacific Pat Conroy described it as a "massive distraction" at a time when the Australian economy is stagnant.

"When I walk through the shopping centres in my electorate, I'm not getting pulled up to have people complaining about the global world order or UN treaties," Mr Conroy told ABC television on Saturday.

"They're concerned about an incredibly flat economy."

He said if the prime minister wants to be taken seriously on the world stage he should reverse the cuts to foreign aid and take action on climate change.

However, Nationals senator Perin Davey defended the prime minister's views saying the coalition government will always put Australia's interests first when participating in global forums.

"This is about undertaking our responsibility as a global player while putting Australia's interests first," she told ABC television.

More Stories

climate change pat conroy scott morrison un

Top Stories

    Meet the owner of the best pie in the Tweed

    premium_icon Meet the owner of the best pie in the Tweed

    News A late flurry of votes from those who have been dining at the establishment for years got the cafe over the line

    KILLING TIME: Why this is the deadliest moment to be a woman

    premium_icon KILLING TIME: Why this is the deadliest moment to be a woman

    Crime Alicia Little's story shows why this is the deadliest time for women

    Tourism plan good to go after passing through council

    premium_icon Tourism plan good to go after passing through council

    Council News The plan places a heavy emphasis on the region’s natural beauty, as well as food...

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards