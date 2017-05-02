24°
Point Danger memorial a tribute to merchant mariners

Yvonne Gardiner | 1st May 2017 2:22 PM
SE QLD Vindicatrix & MN Mariners Association members celebrate the start of a permanent memorial at Point Danger for merchant sailors.
SE QLD Vindicatrix & MN Mariners Association members celebrate the start of a permanent memorial at Point Danger for merchant sailors.

A PERMANENT memorial to merchant seafarers is taking shape at Point Danger.

Members of the SE QLD Vindicatrix and MN Mariners Association have raised $25,000 over two-and- a-half years to erect the monument, which they hope will be dedicated on September 3.

President Brian Hunt said at the sod-turning on April 10 that the memorial, made from an old anchor, would be in memory of merchant mariners from all over the world who had died since 1788.

"All the 2000 visitors a day to Point Danger can see what the Merchant Navy means to us,” he said.

"We started fundraising in June 2015; very hard going as the general public seem not to have a lot of sympathy for the deceased.

"We quickly turned to the federal and state government for grants, also the local government where we were much more successful,” he said.

"We were very lucky in being introduced to a benefactor who put up the collateral for us to apply for government grants on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

"We then went in to Bunnings sausage sizzles, bowls days at Condong Bowls Club and our own barbecue and fundraising activities.

"In all, we have raised just short of $25,000.”

SE QLD Vindicatrix &amp; MN Mariners Association secretary Terry Docker (from left), president Brian Hunt and treasurer Graham Moon look over the plans for the memorial at Point Danger.
SE QLD Vindicatrix & MN Mariners Association secretary Terry Docker (from left), president Brian Hunt and treasurer Graham Moon look over the plans for the memorial at Point Danger.

Mr Hunt said an estimated 100,000-plus merchant mariners had died since 1788 - 40,000 of those in the Second World War.

"Point Danger was chosen because of its proximity to the sea.

"It's alongside the Captain Cook memorial,” he said.

"He also learned his sea craft as a merchant seaman.”

The anchor centrepiece of the memorial will be in sight of where it met its demise 137 years ago.

"We have endeavoured to bring to the notice of the general public the importance of the Merchant Navy, known as the 'forgotten service',” Mr Hunt said. "Although recognised as the fourth arm of her Majesty's forces, not a lot of people recognise that fact.”

Mr Hunt joined the "fourth arm” in 1951, and trained in the catering department.

”After qualifying, I sailed on tramp steamers for three years, seeing 75% of the world,” he said.

”I then sailed on liners bringing migrants to Australia, then on to the New Zealand run bringing passengers and cargo. Eventually, my last deep-sea trip was to South America in 1958.”

The Point Danger monument will have the involvement of local trades and the Gold Coast City Council, Gary Fidler Architect, Boyds Bay Group the builders, Palmer Flags, Chris Morrissey Tiling, and Neumanns of Currumbin in the restoration of the anchor.　　

