Point Danger to the rescue

THE first six months of the year has been eventful for Marine Rescue Point Danger. I would like to share some statistics. The unit has performed 53 search and rescue call-outs resulting in locating and rescuing 100 persons. These statistics included four capsize incidents on the Tweed Bar and one overdue vessel. We had been experiencing poor boating conditions which contributed to the capsize incidents.

It is disappointing that we are only capturing 33% of vessels logging on with Marine Rescue Point Danger when crossing the Tweed Bar. In the event of an emergency, logging on has helped to locate the distressed vessel promptly. Many valuable minutes are lost when a distressed vessel has not logged on with a Marine Rescue Unit. We urgently are seeking your participation by taking the time to log on to ensure your safety on the water.

We urge you to call in on VHF Channel 16 or 27 MHz radio in on Channel 88. A Marine Rescue radio operator will direct you to a working channel and log in all your boating details. Once you have logged on, please keep your radio tuned in to VHF Channel 16 or 27 MHz as Marine Rescue constantly monitor these frequencies.

Now that winter is upon us, many of you may intend to rest your boat during the cooler months. We have a few hints that may be of help to you to keep your boat in top condition ready for the start of the warmer weather.

As we all know once the fish are biting and summer is here, all our boaters just want to get out there and enjoy the fishing. Make sure you check your boat before going out on that fishing trip so you do not encounter any problems.

It is always a good idea to perform a radio check with your Marine Rescue Unit and be assured that Marine Rescue Point Danger will be at the ready to help out our boaters.

Useful tips for your boat this winter:

It is advisable to wash your outboard motors and flush the engines with clean water before storing your boat in winter. Also, wash all saltwater off the boat and trailer. Batteries need to be charged and having a service done on the engines, water pumps, plugs and fuel filters is a positive move to ensuring your boat stays in peak condition.

At least once a month start up and flush your engines.

Winter is a perfect time to check and wash all life jackets and when they are completely dry, store them in a dry place along with all safety gear that you have on your vessel.

Over a period of time fuel can become contaminated. There are products on the market that you can source that may help.

Your trailer will also need maintenance over the winter period., the wheel bearings, brakes, lights and electrical fittings may need attention to ensure they are in good working order.

Rust is always a potential problem so a the first sign of any rust spots it is advisable to have them attended to immediately. Everything on your trailer should be well greased.

Happy and safe boating.

