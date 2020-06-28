Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police, abseilers, drones help after dog fell down waterfall

Aisling Brennan
28th Jun 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to Mount Jerusalem National Park last week to assist in the search for a missing dog that had fallen over a waterfall.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were called the national park just before 4pm on Wednesday after a dog had fallen some distance from a waterfall.

“The owner of the dog watched the dog jump onto nearby bushes at the end of the waterfall and drop,” Tweed Byron Police District detective Inspector Rodney Vandermaat said.

“He heard a bang and the dog yelp with nothing further.

“The owner could not see the dog from the upper vantage point but there were ledges where the dog could have fallen to.

“The owner walked around the side of the falls but could not negotiate the cliffs so he went to a property at the very end of Left Bank Road where he gained access to the bottom of the falls with the permission of the landholder.

“The owner and his friend searched the area beneath the falls with negative result so called police for assistance as the dog could have been on the ledges above.”

After it was clear a drone would not be useful in the search due to the time of day, the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association were called to assist.

“The VRA were called and activated to assess the situation with operatives abseiling from the top not locating anything up to 7pm this date,” Insp Vandermaat said.

“The search was resumed by VRA at 6am on Thursday.

“VRA members attended the scene and conducted a further abseil down the face of the waterfall and a full search of the area below including the surrounds finding nothing.

“The owner also had a drone operator attend and conduct a search of the valley immediately surrounding the falls to no avail.”

missing dog mount jerusalem national park northern rivers pets nsw volunteer rescue association tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers demand ACCC inquiry into chicken industry

        premium_icon Farmers demand ACCC inquiry into chicken industry

        News Seven family-owned and operated chicken farms in northern NSW will go belly up this week, even though Australians eat twice as much chicken as beef and pork.

        Permanent $75 a week boost could be coming for Jobseeker

        premium_icon Permanent $75 a week boost could be coming for Jobseeker

        Politics Out-of-work Aussies could receive $10 a day more than before the pandemic as the...

        Man reported missing while on road trip to Byron Bay

        Man reported missing while on road trip to Byron Bay

        News Family haven't heard from 21-year-old for more than a week

        No test, no entry in NSW as Victoria’s cases surge

        premium_icon No test, no entry in NSW as Victoria’s cases surge

        News Returned travellers in Australia to face mandatory COVID-19 testing