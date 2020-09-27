Police allegedly find ‘cutting tool’ after high-speed pursuit

Police have charged a man over an alleged pursuit and other offences.

A MAN will face court today charged over a police pursuit on the Far North Coast.

Police will allege officers observed a man driving along Marine Parade in Kingscliff about 11.38pm on Saturday.

"As the driver continued police noted that the driver was speeding, driving approximately 70km/h in a sign posted 50km/h zone," police alleged in a statement.

"Police activated all the warning devices in an attempt to stop the driver however he continued to drive at speed, ignoring police actions to stop him.

"The male continued to drive exceeding the prevailing posted speed limits and driving erratically and crossing over unbroken separation lines."

Police will allege the man then left the Kingscliff area before travelling north on the Pacific Highway, reaching speeds of about 125 to 130km/h in a 100km/h zone.

They will allege he continued into the Tweed Heads CBD, travelling at about 90km/h in a 60km/h zone.

"The driver drove through intersections ignoring traffic control signals which required him to stop," police alleged.

"The accused brought his vehicle to a stop in Stuart St, Tweed Heads."

"Police approached the driver in the vehicle. The driver did not comply with police requests for him to open the door.

"As a result of the driver ignoring police requests the drivers window of the vehicle was broken and the driver was arrested after some resistance."

Police will allege a search of the driver found he had a "cutting tool contained in a pouch that was in his pocket".

They will further allege checks on the driver, conducted later on, found he was required to only drive vehicles with an alcohol interlock system fitted.

"A check of the driver's vehicle noted that the vehicle was not fitted with an alcohol interlock system as required," police said.

The man was charged with police pursuit - not stop - driving dangerously, exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, not having an interlock device installed in contravention of his interlock licence, resisting police and carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension.

He was refused bail and is expected to face Lismore Local Court today.