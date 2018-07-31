Police and Casuarina community team up to tackle crime

TWEED police and the Casuarina community have agreed to work together to tackle the ongoing crime spree which has seen a significant increase in thefts from motor vehicles and homes.

More than 40 people gathered at a last-minute emergency meeting at Ocean's Retreat last night to express their concerns about a spate of thefts in the area which have left the community rattled.

Those attending the meeting said they were planning to start a "vigilante” group to stop the area's increasing crime problem.

But Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said providing police with information was "the best way to get these people behind bars”.

"The meeting was excellent and there were some really great young men keen to get out there and assist police,” he said.

"We discussed the vigilante group and agreed that we need the community to supply the police with information, that's the best way to go about this.”

Police are increasing patrols following a spate of thefts in Casuarina. Trevor Veale

Supt Starling said Tweed police had locked up 14 offenders from NSW and eight from Queensland in recent months for offences including theft from motor vehicles, break and enters and other property crimes.

He said police had increased patrols in the area and were going undercover to catch offenders.

"We've had a number of operations over the last few weeks, the challenge is the break-ins are not consistent, they're not every night of the week, but we've worked out the peak times and hot spots and deployed our police down there during those times,” he said.

"In a perfect world we can leave our keys in the ignition, our garage open, our wallets in cars, but unfortunately we're not in a perfect world, we're effectively a metro command of the Gold Coast.

"We like to think we're in the country but we need the community to work with us and not be soft targets.”

Supt Starling urged the community to lock up their belongings and said Tweed police were working closely with their Queensland counterparts to tackle the issue.

Meeting organiser Damien Rider said the meeting helped give the community "peace of mind”.

"Having the Superintendent tell us what's going on and what actions the police were taking helped give us peace of mind and took some of the edge off,” he said.

"It was never going to change everything completely, but it's the first lot of steps in the right direction.”