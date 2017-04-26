Police and Tweed City host flood fundraiser

Eddie Esgate, 8, of Casuarina, tests out a police all-terrain vehicle at the April 23 fundraiser for flood victims at Tweed City.

CHILDREN laughed and parents chatted in the sun at a family fundraiser on Sunday, April 23, at Tweed City, but uppermost in their minds was sorrow for the terrible accident that claimed the lives of three of the Kabealo family.

Tweed/Byron police arranged the fundraising movie day, raffle and auction to collect money and show support for the stricken family, after three members were killed in a tragic motor vehicle accident at Tumbulgum earlier this month.

At the fundraiser was Matt Kabealo and his eight-year-old daughter Chloe, who lost mother Stephanie - as well as siblings Ella-Jane, aged 11, and Jacob, 7 - in the tragic incident in which young Chloe was the only survivor.

Gold Coast surfing champ Jack Freestone (left), with auctioneer Mark Humphries, donates two surfboards for the auction at Tweed City on April 23. Yvonne Gardiner

Mr Kabealo's wife Stephanie King, 43, and her two children died when their van skidded off a muddy road and plunged into the flood-swollen river on April 3.

Chloe-May managed to escape and raise the alarm but frantic rescuers were unable to save the three family members.

Just a fortnight ago, on April 12, Mr Kabealo, a Kingscliff Bowls Club chef, was paying tribute to his wife at her funeral, saying she was "Mother of the Year every year”.

"Family was everything to Steph. She was put on this earth to show people how to truly give and love,” he said in the eulogy.

Helping with the raffle to support flood victims at Tweed City on April 23 are Gordon Bismire, Megan Harris and young Ava Harris. Yvonne Gardiner

Crime prevention officer for Tweed Byron Local Area Command and the Tweed City fundraiser's co-organiser, Senior Constable Brad Foster, said about 110 cinema-goers had supported the movie-screening of Boss Baby, and others had made online donations.

Between $10,000 and $12,000 was the final amount raised from the fundraiser.

"We only started a fortnight ago. We had fantastic support from the community,” Sen Const Foster said.

"A lot of people came on board with individual donations.

"It's for the flood victims of the Tweed Shire and also the Kabealo family as a result of the horrific motor vehicle accident.”

Half of the proceeds will go to the Tweed Shire Council - Mayor Appeal Fund.

Crime prevention officer for Tweed Byron Local Area Command, Senior Constable Brad Foster, puts his efforts into fundraising at the Tweed City fun day for the Kabealo family. Yvonne Gardiner

Tweed City shopping centre manager Kathryn Mills said donations of non-perishable goods to be given to the Salvation Army for flood victims could be left at the customer service desk until the end of April.

"It's important that we continue to remember the people who were devastated in the floods,” she said.

Inspector Brendon Cullen, co-organiser of today's fundraiser, said the plight of flood victims had touched the hearts of the community.

"It's our pleasure to raise some money for the families. It's just a magnificent community event,” he said.

All donations to the Mayor Appeal Fund can be made to BSB 062 580, Ac 10370281 - account name is Tweed Shire Council - Mayor Appeal Fund.

A memorial service for Stephanie, Ella-Jane and Jacob will be held this Saturday, April 29, from 3pm at Tweed River Chapel, 122-124 Riverside Drive, Tumbulgum, followed by refreshments at Tumbulgum Tavern.