Police are searching for this man after an alleged break, enter and steal at a telecommunications base station at Tomewin Mountain Road, Piggabeen, on Sunday, April 22.
News

Police appeal for help after Piggabeen telecoms theft

by Nikki Todd
22nd Apr 2018 3:06 PM

POLICE are appealing for help to identify a man they believe responsible for an alleged robbery at a key telecommunications tower on the NSW-Queensland border at Piggabeen earlier today.

About 9.35am (Sunday, April 22), police from New South Wales and Queensland attended a telecommunications base station in Tomewin Mountain Rd at Piggabeen, on the Tweed's northern border, after receiving information about an illegal entry after live images of a man were received.

Upon arrival police canvassed the area; however, no one was located.

Police subsequently found a number of batteries, a laptop and hard drives had been stolen.

Police are also investigating possible links to an incident in January when a person illegally entered the station, however no property was taken on that occasion.

Police said entry into these base stations was considered a serious offence as damage could compromise the infrastructure of the community. A cross-border investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Tweed Daily News

