Police are investigating an alleged stabbing after a male was assaulted in Yamba overnight. Pics Bill Hearne
Crime

Police appeal for information over brawl stabbing

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
13th Dec 2020 11:09 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
POLICE are appealing for information as an investigation continues into the stabbing of a man during a brawl in Yamba overnight.

About 9pm on Saturday December 12 officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to Coldstream St, Yamba, following reports a man had been assaulted.

Police inquiries have revealed a group of males and females were walking down the road when they were approached by another group and a fight broke out. During the brawl a 22-year-old man was slashed in the torso by another person.

The injured man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the 22-year-old was undergoing surgery today.

Investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence crime clarence police district coastal views editors picks stabbing yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

