Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police appeal to locate woman missing from Coffs Harbour

10th Jan 2020 4:33 PM | Updated: 5:19 PM
Anna Allen, aged 35, has not contacted family and friends since early December.
Anna Allen, aged 35, has not contacted family and friends since early December.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the state's north coast.

Anna Allen, aged 35, was last seen in Coffs Harbour in early December last year and has not made contact with family and friends since.

Anna is likely driving a 2010 silver Hyundai i30 with NSW registration BF85MA.

The matter was reported to Coffs/Clarence Police District who commenced an investigation.

Police and her family have concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition that requires regular medication.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Anna is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

Show More
coffs harbour missing police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golden guitar winner's show celebrates Aussie spirit

        premium_icon Golden guitar winner's show celebrates Aussie spirit

        News With his horse, dog and country music shows, Tom Curtain celebrates the resilience of rural communities

        BUSHFIRE CRISIS: Our heroes have answered the call

        premium_icon BUSHFIRE CRISIS: Our heroes have answered the call

        News Tweed rural firefighters have been part of two strike teams to help

        Photos helping to bring others a brighter future

        premium_icon Photos helping to bring others a brighter future

        News Local photographers stunning calendar to benefit bushfire victims

        Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        premium_icon Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        Crime A man accused of the murder of a man in Tweed has been charged