Police appeal to public after man knocked unconscious

A MAN has been taken to hospital with head injuries after he was knocked unconscious in a fight at Coolangatta over the weekend.

Queensland Police said a man was walking along Griffith Street at about 11.30pm on Friday when he became involved in an altercation with two men and a woman.

As a result of the altercation the man was knocked unconscious, after which the group fled the scene on foot.

A 27-year-old man was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses who may have been on Griffith Street around the time of the incident to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

