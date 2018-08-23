Police arrest 16 in cross-border operation

A CROSS-BORDER police sting with the Australian Federal Police has seen cops knock on the doors of 77 properties across the southern Gold Coast and the Tweed, netting 16 arrests.

NSW Police, Queensland Police and the Australian Federal Police today worked together in a joint compliance operation to target wanted criminals and high-risk offenders, including those on bail or parole.

Tweed Byron Police District Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said the operation, dubbed "Operation Quebec Kelpie”, had been "highly successful”.

"Today police combined together in a joint compliance operation on both sides of the border where we knocked on 77 doors and as a result of that we executed 26 warrants and arrested 16 offenders for warrant offences,” he said.

"It's been a highly successful day, now there are 16 offenders before the courts on both sides of the border and we'll also be extraditing a number of offenders back to NSW for various offences.”

"The main thrust for this operation is we are working together, for those people who think they can use the border as some sort of protection from one side of the border to the other, well this operation shows that they can't, we will work with our partner agencies to track them down."

Acting Inspector Michael Corby, from the Queensland Police Service, said along with 16 people arrested under warrants, Queensland Detectives arrested a further five people on 15 charges.

"The most serious offence dealt with today was a 36-year-old man who will face Coolangatta Court on November 24 in relation to 16 drug supply matters,” he said.

"We are determined as a group to ensure we deliver professional policing outcomes to the Gold Coast and the Tweed, and while we have authority to work on one side of the border, we also take the opportunity to work closely together and share intelligence.”

Superintendent Sascha Rayner, of the Australian Federal Police, said the operation was "a good example of how working together we can help protect the community".