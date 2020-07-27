Menu
Police arrest alleged border ‘runner’

by Kyle Wisniewski
27th Jul 2020 2:33 PM
A MAN who allegedly ran from police, causing a scene near the Queensland border has been arrested.

Dozens of police chased the alleged "runner" who is believed to have bolted ahead of the Tweed-Coolangatta border checkpoint.

A Bulletin photographer at the scene said upwards of 20 police appeared to be scouring the Coolangatta-Kirra beachfront area for the person.

"They have blocked it off in front of the North Kirra Surf Club. One of the police said to me 'we have got a runner'," the photographer said.

Queensland police confirmed a man was arrested after officers were in the Bilinga region looking for "a person of interest".

Police chase and arrest a runner fat Coolangatta. Picture Glenn Hampson
The Bulletin's photographer was on the scene to see the chase, which he said went through houses and building sites at North Kirra.

"The man was wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts when the chase started but later swapped them for a white shirt and jeans," the photographer said.

"A lolipop lady spotted the man when she noticed his red t-shirt under his clothes.

"Police used directions from builders on a worksite and the dog squad to sniff out the man in the beachside brambles."

