Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ARRESTED AT GUNPOINT: Police will allege a 27-year-old Lismore man produced a replica gel blaster pistol and robbed a Northern Rivers service station in the early hours of Saturday October 17, 2020. FILE PHOTO
ARRESTED AT GUNPOINT: Police will allege a 27-year-old Lismore man produced a replica gel blaster pistol and robbed a Northern Rivers service station in the early hours of Saturday October 17, 2020. FILE PHOTO
News

Police arrest thief at gunpoint after armed robbery at servo

Alison Paterson
17th Oct 2020 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHILE most residents on the Northern Rivers were asleep in the early hours of Saturday, police made a dramatic arrest at gunpoint after an armed robbery at a service station.

Richmond Police District Acting Sergeant David Henderson said officers arrested a man at gunpoint in Brewster St, Lismore, around 3.35am today.

”A 27-year old Lismore man was arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery at the Liberty service station,” he said.

“Police will allege that at 2.50am a gentleman went into the Liberty service station, produced a pistol and demand money.

“The man was given a large sum of money.”

Act Sgt Henderson said when police arrested the man they also found nearby a gel blaster replica gun, which are made of plastic and fire small water-soaked gel balls.

“The gel replicas are available legally in Queensland but are illegal in NSW,” he said/

“The money was also recovered.”

Act Sgt Henderson said the man has been charged with various weapons and robbery offences will now face court today or tomorrow and is expected to be refused bail.

“This is great work by police,” he said.

armed robbery crime gel blaster handgun northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladys Berejiklian’s shame: ‘I feel used’

        Premium Content Gladys Berejiklian’s shame: ‘I feel used’

        News Can a Premier who staked her reputation on being astute, professional and — in her own words — “a goody-two-shoes” recover?

        Clarence connections chase NRRRL grand final glory

        Premium Content Clarence connections chase NRRRL grand final glory

        Rugby League AFTER a season of long car trips just to play rugby league in 2020, it now all...

        First look at the new Rail Trail near Casino

        Premium Content First look at the new Rail Trail near Casino

        News WITHIN 24 hours of legislation passing to clear the way for a rail trail, plans for...

        Eight chances for Lismore races

        Premium Content Eight chances for Lismore races

        Sport SEVEN of the eight horses set to gallop down the straight at Lismore Turf Club’s...