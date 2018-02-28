Police band together to host ball for sick children

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Tweed Byron Police scene of crime officer Nicole Greenway and crime prevention officer Bradley Foster (centre) with leading Senior Constable Cameron Wells from the Australian Federal Police at Gold Coast Airport, Coolangatta Police Constable Gen Sly and Senior Constable Mitch Paron, Tweed Byron Superintendent Wayne Starling and Coolangatta Police Inspector Bruce Kuhn are getting ready for the Police and Community Charity Ball.

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Tweed Byron Police scene of crime officer Nicole Greenway and crime prevention officer Bradley Foster (centre) with leading Senior Constable Cameron Wells from the Australian Federal Police at Gold Coast Airport, Coolangatta Police Constable Gen Sly and Senior Constable Mitch Paron, Tweed Byron Superintendent Wayne Starling and Coolangatta Police Inspector Bruce Kuhn are getting ready for the Police and Community Charity Ball. Scott Powick

TWEED, Queensland and Australian Federal Police will join forces to raise funds for the region's hospitals with a charity ball this year.

Tweed Byron Police District crime prevention officer Bradley Foster said officers held a charity ball for domestic violence services in 2016.

"This is a completely independent charity ball Supt Starling has initiated,” Snr Const Foster said.

"It's a tri-agency ball, so it's a combination of NSW Police, Queensland Police and the AFP all coming together for the common goal.

"The charities of this ball will be the children's wards of the Gold Coast hospitals and the Tweed Hospital.”

Snr Const Foster said there would be a seating capacity of about 1000 and they hoped to garner strong support from the Tweed and Gold Coast communities.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said it was a great opportunity for police and residents to support sick children.

"We see so much sadness in our jobs, so much tragedy, so much devastation, it's good if the police can put something back into the community and that's the idea of the Police and Community Charity Ball,” Supt Starling said.

"This is the first (event) in Australia, to my knowledge, where we've had three police forces coming together to support our community and raise funds for children.”

Coolangatta-based Inspector Bruce Kuhn said he was looking forward to seeing the police communities and members of the public from both sides of the border join for such a good cause.

Australian Federal Police from the Gold Coast Airport base will also be involved in the event.

The Police and Community Charity Ball will be held on Saturday, August 25 at Seagulls Club on Gollan Drive, Tweed Heads West. The Queensland Police Band of Blue will offer entertainment on the night.

Funds from the night will go to the Tweed Hospital Auxiliary and Gold Coast Hospital Foundation.

Single entry is $100, or book a table of eight, dress code for the night is formal.

Tickets are available at stickytickets.com.au/61486.