POLICE BEAT: Man charged after alleged bizarre backpack find

It has been a busy week on the beat for Tweed police. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IT HAS been a busy week on the beat for Tweed police:

Bizarre find on man

A 37-YEAR-old man will face court after being caught loitering at Tweed Heads with knives and other people's pension cards.

While on patrol, police found the man loitering around the front door of the Ivory Tavern in Tweed Heads about 1.30am on Friday.

When officers approached, the accused could not provide a valid reason for being in the carpark in the middle of the night.

Police say the man appeared nervous and continuously shoved his hands into his pockets rapidly pulling pension cards out and shoving them back in while trying to find something with his name on it.

Checks revealed the man was previously known to police and as a result he was searched.

The man's bag allegedly held four pension cards belonging to other people.

The accused told police he unlawfully used the pension cards to obtain benefits. He was evasive and vague about how these items came into his possession.

Police also allegedly found a multi-tool knife containing only two blades and prescription medication unlawfully in the man's possession in his backpack.

The accused will appear in court at a later date.

Alleged dangerous driving while over the limit

A 21-YEAR-old man has been arrested after allegedly driving dangerously while blowing more than twice the legal limit.

Police saw a grey Ford Maverick with Queensland registration plates fishtail across two lanes while turning left out of Brett St onto Wharf St in Tweed Heads about 5.15pm on Saturday.

When officers followed the car, it accelerated harshly taking off from a red light at the Boyd St intersection, allegedly causing the rear wheels to loose traction for a few seconds.

The car then veered left to take the Kennedy Drive off ramp before being pulled over by police.

The 21-year-old driver could not produce his driver's licence.

Police allegedly observed the accused to have watery and blood shot eyes and a moderate scent of alcohol.

He his breath test returned a 0.104 reading.

The car's registration had expired in April 2020.

His licence was immediately suspended.

The driver will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on July 6.

Puppy scam

A WOULD-BE pet owner has alerted police to a fake website that allegedly claims to have cavoodle puppies for sale.

A victim allegedly direct deposited a 'large sum of money' into the seller's bank account on May 10 before realising it was a scam.

The next day the victim cancelled the transfer and alerted Tweed police who confirmed the seller was fraudulent.

If anyone has more information about the alleged scammer, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Drink driver

A 55-YEAR-old man was charged after allegedly being caught behind the wheel over the legal alcohol limit.

About 11.10am on Friday a Ford Territory with Queensland registration plates was pulled over on Quarry Rd South in Murwillumbah.

The driver produced a New South Wales drivers' licence and allegedly blew 0.057 during a breathe test.

His licence was suspended, and he will appear in Murwillumbah Court at a later date.