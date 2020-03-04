POLICE BEAT: Nervous passenger allegedly hiding drug stash

An insight into what Tweed police have dealt with this week.

Drug supply charge

A NERVOUS passenger in a car stopped by police was allegedly found to have 1.82g of crystal methylamphetamine, 110g of cannabis and $380 in cash on her.

The 20-year-old woman was searched after police were speaking to the driver of the car about 7.15pm on Thursday on Frances St, Tweed Heads.

She was arrested, taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug and deal with proceeds of crime.

The accused was refused bail and is next to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on April 20.

Assault charge

A 28-YEAR-OLD Murwillumbah man has been charged after he allegedly started punching a wall in Murwillumbah, causing damage, about 10.25pm on February 28.

It is alleged when approached by the male owner of the wall, the offender punched the owner and ran off. The victim required stitches to a head wound.

Police found and arrested the accused a short distance away.

When he was searched police say they found a flick knife in his pocket.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with malicious damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and custody of a knife in a public place.

He was bailed to appear before Murwillumbah Local Court on April 23.

Stolen bike found

A 37-YEAR-OLD Tweed Heads South man was allegedly found with a stolen electronic bicycle.

The man was stopped by police about 10.40am on Friday in Florence St, Tweed Heads. The man was arrested, taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

He was bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on March 11.

Disqualified driving

A 28-YEAR-old Murwillumbah man has been charged after be was found behind the wheel without a licence during a roadside breath test last Tuesday.

The man was stopped about 12.25pm on Tweed Valley Way, South Murwillumbah, and although he did not test positive for alcohol, he had lost his licence earlier for other traffic offences until October 25, 2024.

Assault charge

A 36-YEAR-old Eungella man was arrested after police were called to a Murwillumbah shopping centre at about 4.10pm last Wednesday to deal with the allegedly drunk man threatening security staff.

When walking back to the police station, police allege the man kicked out at several shop windows that were not damaged.

He was charged with assaulting a security guard and offensive behaviour.