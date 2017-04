TWO men have been caught in the act after police patrols came across the pair walking along a Banora Point street late on a Friday night and one carrying a whipper snipper while the other had a yabby pump

Police stopped the two Banora Point men, one aged 20 and the other 18, at 10.20pm on Friday, March 31.

Checks of the goods traced them back to a theft two-weeks prior.

The pair were charged with having goods suspected of being stolen and are due to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on April 18.