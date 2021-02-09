Menu
DASHCAM: Police are appealing for anyone whose dashcam may have captured a collision between a truck and bicycle on Tweed Valley Way around 6am on Monday February 8, 2021.
News

Police call for dashcam footage of truck, bike crash

Alison Paterson
9th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
Anyone with dashcam footage which recorded a crash between a truck driver and a cyclist near Condong yesterday morning is urged to contact police.

Crash investigators are appealing for public assistance and dashcam vision after a cyclist was hit by a truck on Tweed Valley Way early on Monday morning.

Just after 6am, emergency services were called to Tweed Valley Way, Condong, following reports a white Mitsubishi table top truck and a cyclist – both travelling south – collided.

The cyclist, a 43-year-old man, was thrown from his bike.

He sustained head injuries, fractures to his leg and collarbone, and other internal injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, was uninjured and was also taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit attended and forensically examined the scene.

As inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue, investigators are seeking public assistance and anyone who may have dashcam vision from Tweed Valley Way, near the intersection of Colonial Drive, to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Lismore Northern Star

