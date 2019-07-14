Menu
Footage of car hitting bike
Crime

WATCH: Moment car hits Bundy cyclist as cops call for info

14th Jul 2019 11:54 AM
DOES this scene look familiar to you? If so, you may be able to help Bundaberg police.

Police are seeking information about a bike rider involved in a crash back on May 16.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the crash happened at about 9.40am on that day at the intersection of Takalvan and Walker Sts.

"A Toyota LandCruiser collided with a male person on a pushbike as he was crossing Takalvan St," the spokeswoman said.

The 29-year-old woman driving the LandCruiser was distressed by the incident, and both she and police want to ensure the man wasn't injured at all in the collision.

"She thought she heard someone and wants to make sure the rider wasn't injured," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said officers had had no luck with identifying the man who was hit, nor had any other driver come forward with information or footage.

"(Police) have been unable to identify the cyclist and therefore don't know if they had any injuries, or get his version of (what happened) in the crash," she said.

"We're appealing to members of the public who might be able to identify the rider to contact police."

If you have any information about the incident, or have dashcam footage, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Reference number: QP1900948139.

