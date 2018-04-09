Menu
Police were called to Knox Park following the sound of an explosion.
News

Police called after reports of explosion at Knox Park

Rick Koenig
by
9th Apr 2018 4:09 PM

Emergency services have responded to the sound of a loud explosion in Knox Park, Murwillumbah.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson told the Tweed Daily News that fire crews were called with police and ambulance officers to the park at 2:48pm but returned by 3.11pm after "no devices" were found.

A NSW police spokesperson said it appeared youths had filled a milk bottle with a substance and ignited it with a cloth.

They said the youths ran away afterwards and there were no injuries.

Local social media sites lit up in the immediate aftermath of the explosion as residents questioned what the sound at Knox Park was.

Knox Park has become renowned for anti-social behaviour with residents calling for an increased police presence there after the death of Murwillumbah local Charlie Larter last June.

