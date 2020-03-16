Menu
Police called after Woolies checkout brawl

16th Mar 2020 6:23 AM

 

Police were called yesterday after tensions boiled over a crowded supermarket checkout in south west Sydney.

Footage from inside the supermarket shows large groups of customers yelling in the midst of a melee at the Bass Hill Woolworths. Staff members appear to be trying to keeping feuding parties apart in the shocking video.

"He hit my dad," a man can be heard yelling as he runs around the checkouts.

A police spokeswoman told news.com.au a person has been taken into custody over the incident today.

Woolworths said in a statement the company "will not tolerate violence of any kind from customers".

The incident occurred as panic buying shoppers continue to strip supermarket shelves of essential items.

Woolworths, Coles and Aldi have all been forced to implement buying limits on various items including pasta, painkillers and toilet paper to try and keep up with consumer demand. Despite these measures, panic buying, sparked by the global coronavirus pandemic, has shown little signs of cooling off.

Five people in Australia have now been killed by the coronavirus, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Australians on Sunday of further coming restrictions.

"We're going to have to get used some or more changes over the next six months or so," Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

"There will be further intrusions, further restrictions on people's movement and their behaviour." More than 150,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide, with more than 5600 deaths.

The number of virus cases in Australia has risen to more than 300.

-with AAP

