Police called to Duranbah Rd accident

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed emergency services had been called to a crash at Duranbah Rd about 7.30pm tonight, with police, ambulance and the NSW Fire and Rescue Service all in attendance.

However, the spokesperson was unable to confirm any further details with investigators still at the scene of the accident, just south of the popular tourist destination of Tropical Fruit World.