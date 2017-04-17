25°
News

Police called to Duranbah Rd accident

Nikki Todd | 17th Apr 2017 10:11 PM
Police have been called to an accident at Duranbah Rd, just south of Tropical Fruit World.
Police have been called to an accident at Duranbah Rd, just south of Tropical Fruit World. Kevin Farmer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE and emergency services have been called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Duranbah, near Kingscliff.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed emergency services had been called to a crash at Duranbah Rd about 7.30pm tonight, with police, ambulance and the NSW Fire and Rescue Service all in attendance.

However, the spokesperson was unable to confirm any further details with investigators still at the scene of the accident, just south of the popular tourist destination of Tropical Fruit World.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  duranbah road toll tweed byron lac command tweed road toll

Police called to Duranbah Rd accident

Police called to Duranbah Rd accident

POLICE and emergency services have been called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Duranbah.

Celebrating Farmers Markets' 6th birthday

HEALTHY: Kristal Smith, from Mavis Kitchen, and Kylie Mitchell-Smith, from Destination Tweed, with some of the fresh produce at the Farmers' Market.

Special celebrations to mark birthday

Film screening to raise funds for flood victims

CHARITY EVENT: Tweed City Centre manager Kathryn Mills, Chief Det Insp Brendon Cullen, Snr Const Bradley Foster and Hoyts Cinema Tweed manager Glenn Brooker.

Special Tweed City screening of Boss Baby

POLICE PURSUIT: Car stolen from lookout

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

Woman arrested after road spikes deployed

Local Partners

Celebrating Farmers Markets' 6th birthday

SPECIAL celebrations will be held at the Murwillumbah Farmers' Market on Wednesday as the organisation marks its sixth anniversary.

Condong Bowls Club bounces back after flood

COMPLETE MESS: Condong Bowls Club manager Kerry Campbell with the clean-up crew.

Floodwaters reached the bar causing severe damage to the club.

Returning choir to perform on home soil

CHILLING SOUNDS: Chillingham Voices plays All Saints , Murwillumbah on Sunday, April 30.

Chilling sounds from the aptly named Chillingham Voices

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MARRIED at First Sight is gone, My Kitchen Rules is "resting” and the traditional Easter ratings break continues before we'll get a taste of MasterChef.

Why can't I get just one ... refund?

BLISTER IN THE WALLET: Fans were left out in the flood when the Violent Femmes played Twin Towns on Friday, March 31.

Twin Towns in talks with promoter after Femmes fans flooded out

Returning choir to perform on home soil

CHILLING SOUNDS: Chillingham Voices plays All Saints , Murwillumbah on Sunday, April 30.

Chilling sounds from the aptly named Chillingham Voices

What's on the small screen this week

Peter Capaldi in a scene from the TV series Doctor Who.

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who tonight.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 13TH APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

Under Contract!!!

27 Vernon Avenue, Labrador 4215

House 3 1 2 Under Contract

Here's your opportunity to secure an absolute gem in a high demand area. This terrific home is situated on a spacious 551sqm block in a quiet street. It's...

Seclusion, Space and Great Views

11 Rosemount Court, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 5 $550,000 ...

On 5867 square metres in a highly sought after Terranora cul-de-sac, this solid family home represents some of the best buying available with the bonus of dual...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Open for Inspection - Saturday 22 April 2017, 10-10.30am This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless...

Low maintenance townhouse living

23/2 Barrett Street, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 349,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 APRIL AT 12:00 - 12:30PM * Light filled living and dining that open out to your private outdoor entertaining area *...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

Renovated Unit in a Prime Greenbank Location

4/2 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

In a central, ultra-convenient location this unit is walking distance to the River, Tweed Mall Shopping Centre, Tweed Heads Bowls Club and the Hospital. The...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!