Police called to patrol prawn shopping crowd

POLICE have been called to a boat ramp where hundreds of people have been queuing up to buy fresh prawns from trawlers.

More than 30 people were still in the queue at 9.30am after lines started forming as early as 8am in Brisbane.

The line up after the morning peak rush had thinned to about 30 or 40 people.

Organisers taped blue marks on the footpath to ensure buyers kept their distances from each other.

Only one person was allowed on to the jetty and the trawler at any one time.

Although the crowd was calm, nearby residents called the police because of the volume of people in the one place.

A sign tells people to stick to the lines.

At one stage, it was estimated there were about 100 people lined up.

A member of the trawler staff walked up and down the line informing people on how much seafood was left.

Prawns were on sale at the jetty, which is off the Pacific Highway at Eagleby, for $25/kg.

