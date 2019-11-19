Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition after being hit by an unmarked police car.
A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition after being hit by an unmarked police car. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Police car hits man as cops chase him over alleged crime

by Greg Roberts
19th Nov 2019 1:20 PM

A 23-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a police car that was pursuing him over an alleged crime.

The man was flown to Royal Adelaide Hospital with a serious head injury.

The internal Professional Standards Command will have oversight of the police investigation into the crash.

Police said they responded to a report of a man armed with a knife at a petrol station on Larapinta Drive in Alice Springs.

Numerous police cars attended and in the process of trying to arrest him an unmarked police car hit the man, say police.

crash crime police pursuit

Just In

    Home lending up by 52 per cent

    Home lending up by 52 per cent
    • 19th Nov 2019 12:40 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tyalgum situation worse than first thought

        premium_icon Tyalgum situation worse than first thought

        Breaking The village is about to have stricter water restrictions imposed, just days after starting Level Two restrictions.

        • 19th Nov 2019 11:48 AM
        The best of the 80s coming to Twin Towns

        premium_icon The best of the 80s coming to Twin Towns

        Music The great music of the 1980s will be on full display on Saturday evening, when the...

        FIRE UPDATE: Active fire still burning across the landscape

        FIRE UPDATE: Active fire still burning across the landscape

        News Firefighters are still busy at fires across the Northern Rivers

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards