Police charge Chris Dawson with carnal knowledge of student

CHRIS Dawson, who today pleaded not guilty to the cold case murder of his wife, has been charged with carnal knowledge of a student when he was a teacher.

Dawson, 70, a former teacher at Cromer High, was arrested by detectives at Surry Hills Police Station just after 12pm on Thursday after he left Downing Centre Local Court.

NSW Police have laid a new charge on Chris Dawson. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Police said in a statement that a 70-year-old man had been charged with carnal knowledge of girl between the ages of 10 and 17.

The charge was laid by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad who established Strike Force Southwood to identity and investigate allegations of sexual assaults and student/teacher relationships at the area's high schools after the internationally successful podcast, The Teacher's Pet, which was published by The Australian newspaper.

Lynette Dawson disappeared on 9 January, 1982, leaving two daughters and her husband behind.

Chris Dawson with his wife Lynette Dawson on their wedding day on 26 March 1970.

Dawson's lawyer Greg Walsh entered a formal not guilty plea to murder before deputy chief magistrate Michael Allen this morning.

Dawson is charged with murdering her between 9pm on January 8, 1982, and 7am the next morning. He maintains she went missing.

The offence of carnal knowledge is alleged to have taken place in 1980.