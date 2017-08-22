23°
News

Police charge man over pub fight, target drink drivers

22nd Aug 2017 9:24 AM
Police have been kept busy in the past week on the Tweed.
Police have been kept busy in the past week on the Tweed. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Assault charges

  • A MAN will face court after a fight at a Murwillumbah pub about 8pm on Friday. Police allege the 24-year-old punched another Murwillumbah man, 27, who lost consciousness.

The accused fled the scene and the victim was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with facial injuries.

He received five stitches to his lip. The accused handed himself into Murwillumbah Police Station later that night and was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on September 18. While in custody, a police check revealed an outstanding warrant for another alleged assault against a teen on September 14 last year.

Drink-driving blitz

  • A COOLANGATTA man will face Tweed Heads Local Court after allegedly being caught drink driving twice in the same day. Police allege the man, 45, was first stopped at 1.26am on Saturday, August 19 on Kingscliff St, Kingscliff, where he returned a breath analysis reading of 0.90. About 2.27pm the same day, police saw the man driving on the same road. He was stopped again and returned another positive reading of 0.075. He was charged with mid range and low range drink-driving and is due to face court on September 18.

  • A GOLD Coast woman will face court after police saw her allegedly swerving a vehicle along Ducat St, Tweed Heads about 2am on Saturday. The 22-year-old from Currumbin Waters returned a breath analysis reading of 0.139. She was charged with mid-range drink-driving and her licence was suspended. She will face Tweed Heads Local Court on September 18.

  • A QUEENSLAND woman will face court after being nabbed allegedly drink driving in Murwillumbah on Friday, August 18. The Sunnybank Hills woman, 34, returned a breath analysis reading of 0.100. She was charged with mid-range drink driving, her licence was suspended and she is due in Murwillumbah Local Court on September 26.

  • A DRIVER will face court after crashing his vehicle into bushland on Clothiers Creek Rd, Bogangar, in June. Police were called to the scene about 9.30pm on Sunday, June 18. Witnesses gave police a description of the driver, who fled the scene. Police found the accused in nearby bushland and detained him after a short foot pursuit. The 28-year-old from Farrants Hill was taken to Tweed Hospital for treatment and a blood analysis returned an alcohol reading of 0.190. He was charged with high range drink-driving and his licence was suspended. He is due to face court on October 9.

Tweed Daily News
Council's concerns about Gold Coast Airport up in the air

Council's concerns about Gold Coast Airport up in the air

The rescission motion was lodged by Crs Polgase, Allsop and Owen.

Truck rolls over at North Tumbulgum

Emergency services have been called to a truck crash in North Tumbulgum.

Emergency services have been called to a truck crash

Water restrictions remain in place for Tweed

Water restrictions put in place for Tweed.

Salt water found in Bray Park Weir.

Gold Coast Airport rejects concerns about ILS project

PLANS FOR ILS: Tweed Shire Council is calling for work to cease on the Instrument Landing System.

Tweed Shire Council is calling of an investigation into the project.

Local Partners

'Vote yes for our human rights': Fingal couple says equality should be non-issue

Fingal Head couple urges residents to support marriage equality in upcoming postal survey

Federal grant to improve Tweed roads

Seven Tweed shire roads will be improved via works funded by grants.

Tweed roads set for makeover

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

The Project will now be on six nights a week

CHANNEL Ten’s Logie winning news and entertainment program The Project is expanding with a special Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $920,000 ...

Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking you have stumbled into your own country haven. The open floor...

Expansive Family Home with Stunning Views

661 Terranora Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 26TH 11:00 - 11:30AM This large home is the perfect base for family, extended family and friends to be entertained...

ENTIRE BLOCK OF 5 X 2 BEDROOM UNITS IN THE HEART OF RAINBOW BAY

50 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

House 10 5 4 $1,849,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 2017 AT 1:00 - 1:30PM Exciting opportunity for you to secure your own piece of Rainbow Bay. Rare offering consisting of 5...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 6 2 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for...

Put this one on your shopping list!

1/155A Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $249,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 10:00 - 10:30AM This unit is currently tenanted at $290 per week and is conveniently located to transport and...

Rare Lifestyle Opportunity

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,295,000

Forget the over-inflated prices of Hedges Avenue, Mermaid Beach, this peaceful style abode, located in the exclusive enclave of Fingal Head, is much better value!

RARE GROUND FLOOR - RAINBOW BAY

2/7 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

House 2 1 1 $549,000

OPEN FOR INSEPCTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 2017 12:00 - 12:30PM This ground floor apartment is located in a solid brick block of only 8 apartments is now ready for...

SECURE FREE STANDING TOWN HOME WITH OUTSTANDING VIEWS

2/4 Second Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 2 1 Asking Price...

Single lock up garage with internal access, plus an additional on-site car park space. Enjoy stunning views from just about every room, located at the end of a...

Restored Home on Coolangatta Hill with Stunning Ocean and Skyline Views

83 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 2 1 $895,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS FRIDAY AUGUST 25TH 4:30 - 5:00PM Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a prime parcel of land high on Coolangatta hill. A...

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 22ND 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause