Police charge man over pub fight, target drink drivers

Police have been kept busy in the past week on the Tweed.

Assault charges

A MAN will face court after a fight at a Murwillumbah pub about 8pm on Friday. Police allege the 24-year-old punched another Murwillumbah man, 27, who lost consciousness.

The accused fled the scene and the victim was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with facial injuries.

He received five stitches to his lip. The accused handed himself into Murwillumbah Police Station later that night and was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was bailed to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on September 18. While in custody, a police check revealed an outstanding warrant for another alleged assault against a teen on September 14 last year.

Drink-driving blitz

A COOLANGATTA man will face Tweed Heads Local Court after allegedly being caught drink driving twice in the same day. Police allege the man, 45, was first stopped at 1.26am on Saturday, August 19 on Kingscliff St, Kingscliff, where he returned a breath analysis reading of 0.90. About 2.27pm the same day, police saw the man driving on the same road. He was stopped again and returned another positive reading of 0.075. He was charged with mid range and low range drink-driving and is due to face court on September 18.

A GOLD Coast woman will face court after police saw her allegedly swerving a vehicle along Ducat St, Tweed Heads about 2am on Saturday. The 22-year-old from Currumbin Waters returned a breath analysis reading of 0.139. She was charged with mid-range drink-driving and her licence was suspended. She will face Tweed Heads Local Court on September 18.

A QUEENSLAND woman will face court after being nabbed allegedly drink driving in Murwillumbah on Friday, August 18. The Sunnybank Hills woman, 34, returned a breath analysis reading of 0.100. She was charged with mid-range drink driving, her licence was suspended and she is due in Murwillumbah Local Court on September 26.