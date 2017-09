Abigail Graf, 21, went missing from Numinbah Correctional Centre on Sunday night.

POLICE have charged a 21-year-old woman who allegedly escaped from prison earlier this month.

Police said Abigail Graf, of Holland Park, had disappeared from Numinbah Correctional Centre on Sunday, September 10.

It is alleged a head count found Ms Graf and another prisoner, 24-year-old Tegan Simpson, were unaccounted for.

Officers located the 21-year-old at a Moorina home, south west of Caboolture, about 2.20pm Sunday, September 17.

She was arrested and charged with escaping lawful custody.