Police claim they keep finding weapons in man’s possession

A TWEED Heads man has been labelled a "genuine danger to the community" after police allegedly found firearms during three searches within a four-month period.

Ashley Sinclair Hulse, 27, appeared by video link from Clarence Correctional Centre to apply for bail in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, September 7.

He has been charged with three counts of possessing an unauthorised firearms, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and breach of bail.

The Tweed/Byron Proactive Crime Team and detectives executed a search warrant at a unit in Margaret St, Tweed Heads about 11am on Friday, September 4.

Mr Hulse was arrested after officers allegedly found three operational gel blaster hand guns, a large amount of firearms parts, a canister of Oleoresin Capsicum spray, a mobile phone containing significant communications relating to drug supply, 14 Suboxone strips and a laser pointer.

He was on bail for separate firearm possession offences at the time.

Defence solicitor Riley Owen said Mr Hulse was immunocompromised as he suffers from 'golden staph' and had co-operated with police.

Mr Owen said his client was the primary carer for his mother who was losing her eyesight due to a medical condition.

He said a few of the firearms police allege they found were gel blasters and he was at risk of serving too much time in custody which might ultimately exceed his sentence if he was denied bail.

Police Prosecutor Nathan Lockett said Mr Hulse was a "genuine danger to the community" after three searches in four months had allegedly revealed he was acquiring more firearms while on bail.

He said while some of the weapons were gel blasters, it was still a serious offence to possess them unregistered.

Mr Lockett said the court could have no confidence Mr Hulse would abide by his bail conditions and would not continue to commit further serious offences.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy cited the strong prosecution case, and the short succession in which the alleged offences were committed when he denied him bail.

The case will return to court on September 23.