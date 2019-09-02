Menu
Subscribe
Police confirm car has failed to stop, details released

2nd Sep 2019 4:40 PM
NSW Police have released information about a car they believe has failed to stop after a fatal crash in Tweed this afternoon. 

Police allege a motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of the Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Dr, just before 3.30pm today. 

One male rider died at the scene while another was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with minor injuries. 

Police are now searching for a driver they believe was involved in the crash. 

NSW Police media spokesperson said "Police are now searching for a small bright blue hatchback with front-end damage and Queensland registration plates 170 ZCP".

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

