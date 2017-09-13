Police continue search for missing prisoners

A supplied image obtained Monday, September 11, 2017 of a Tegan Simpson who remains at large after escaping from Numinbah Correctional Centre late Sunday, September 10. Abagail Graf, 21, and Tegan Simpson, 24, were reported missing at 11pm on Sunday night.

POLICE have appealed for assistance in locating two women who escaped custody in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Tweed/Byron LAC Acting Inspector Jackie Lilley said the alert for the missing Numinbah Correctional Centre prisoners was still active and police across the Tweed were keeping an eye out for the two women.

Tegan Simpson, 24, and Abigail Graf, 21, went missing from the facility on Sunday night.

Abigail Graf

Amid reports the women could be in the Mullumbimby area, Insp Lilley said they had not yet been spotted.

Insp Lilley said police were still seeking any information about the missing inmates but had no concrete signs they were in the Tweed or surrounds.

Graf is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall with a slim build, long dark brown hair and green eyes.

Simpson is described as Caucasian, 170cm tall with a slim build, long blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees either woman or has any information is urged to contact police or call Policelink on 131 444.