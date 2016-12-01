Police crack down in traffic blitz

Operation results in spate of tickets issued for offences in schools zones and to those using phones while driving.

POLICE this week launched a one-day blitz targeting drivers using mobile phones or driving dangerously, particularly on roads near schools.

Figures for the northern region, which includes areas such as the Tweed, reveal Wednesday's crackdown resulted in the issuing of 268 tickets as part of Operation Compliance Five.

Of those committed offences, 66 were in school zones, 133 were for mobile phone use and 14 were for not keeping left.

Statewide, the NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Command issued 996 infringements for offences near school zones, 893 for mobile phone use, 101 for not keeping left and 419 for vehicle defects.

One 17-year-old P1 provisional licence holder was caught near Sydney driving at speeds of 108kmh in a 40kmh school zone with an 8-year-old in the car. His licence was suspended.

The blitz coincides with new laws for P-platers which took effect from today.

Under the new rules, P2 licence holders in New South Wales will no longer be able to use a mobile phone while driving or riding.

P2 licence holders (green P plates) will now have the same restrictions as learner or P1 licence holders.

This new restriction means P2 licence holders cannot use any function of a mobile phone, which includes the hands-free mode, loudspeaker operation or text message service while driving, riding or when stationary.