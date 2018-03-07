Police crackdown on Hells Angels bikie run

A joint-agency operation targeted and disrupted activities of Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members in the state's north on Saturday, March 3.

A CROSS-BORDER run of up to 150 Hells Angels bikies was stopped in its tracks on Saturday as part of a joint police operation to crackdown on the notorious outlaw motorcycle gang.,

Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District, the Queensland Police Service and the Australian Federal Police joined forces to target the notorious club during its cross-border bike run on Saturday.

The operation, part of Strike Force Chappell, saw police conduct a mass vehicle stop at the intersection of Unumgar St and Richmond Rd, on the Mt Lindesay Hwy at Woodenbong, just south of the Queensland border.

Police enforced consorting legislation, firearms prohibition orders (FPO) and traffic laws during the run, which saw up to 150 OMCG members and their associates cross from Queensland into New South Wales.

Police conducted 70 random breath tests, 30 drug tests and 69 bike and person searches during the operation, seizing a prohibited weapon and issuing 21 defects and 50 traffic infringement notices.

A 40-year-old man was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for offensive language.

Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, Crime Manager for Tweed/Byron Police District, said the joint operation was aimed at disrupting any potential criminal activity on the cross-border run.

"The NSW Police Force will remain vigilant when it comes to the behaviour and activities of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs, particularly when the safety of the community is at risk,” Det Chief Inspector Cullen said.

"Illegal activity will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with our partner agencies when necessary to target all levels of criminal activity.

"These guys aren't just misunderstood blokes who like to ride bikes together and raise money for charity. They're often involved in serious criminal activity.

"Any time OMCGs conduct these runs across the border they can expect this sort of reception.”

Det Chief Insp Cullen thanked his Queensland and Federal counterparts for joining in the operation.

The operation comprised of officers from Task Force Maxima, Strike Force Raptor, National Anti-Gangs Squad, NSW Traffic & Highway Patrol along with Tweed/Byron and Richmond Police Districts.