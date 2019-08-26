Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.
A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested. NSW Police - Twitter
Crime

Police dog catches prison escapee after hospital dash

by Staff writer
26th Aug 2019 7:20 AM

A PRISON inmate who escaped from a hospital yesterday morning on the Mid North Coast has been tracked down by a police dog and arrested in Frederickton.

The 28-year-old man, who was being treated while under guard by officers from Corrective Services, escaped from Port Macquarie Base Hospital and wasn't seen again until about 7.15 last night.

After a short police pursuit on the Pacific Highway, the man fled on foot.

A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.

The man was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was assessed by paramedics for minor bites to his face.

He is expected to be charged and to face Port Macquarie Local Court today.

More Stories

capture editors picks escapee police dog prison inmate

Top Stories

    Prisoners dine in while patients sentenced to slop

    premium_icon Prisoners dine in while patients sentenced to slop

    Politics GLADYS Berejiklian's prison inmates are dining out on fresh, ­quality meals but the food served to patients in the state’s public hospital system is nothing short...

    • 26th Aug 2019 7:26 AM
    High price of school principal Facebook post

    premium_icon High price of school principal Facebook post

    News Couple face losing their home after posting defamatory comments

    Public servants in fitness cash grab

    premium_icon Public servants in fitness cash grab

    News Critics say it is time for the payments to be done away with

    Lift-off for Dreamworld’s new attraction

    premium_icon Lift-off for Dreamworld’s new attraction

    News Sky Voyager officially takes off at Dreamworld