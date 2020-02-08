Menu
Police draw weapons on men after Grafton chase

Adam Hourigan
adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
8th Feb 2020 11:09 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
POLICE have drawn their weapons on occupants of a car after a pursuit through the streets of Grafton on Friday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said around 4.45pm, police were called to a shopping centre in Fitzroy Street to investigate reports of suspicious activity.

They have attempted to stop a Holden Astra coming out of the car park onto Pound St, and when the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was started.

The pursuit continued through the streets of Grafton before the car was stopped near the new Grafton bridge site on Pound street.

Police officers drew their weapons to get the driver and the passenger to leave the car, and after they came out both were arrested.

Police allege that a small amount of prohibited drugs were found in the car.

Both men were taken to Grafton police station, and the passenger was released pending further inquiries.

The driver was charged with nine offences, including police pursuit and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

He is due to face Grafton Local Court today.

