POLICE took part in a brief pursuit in Murwillumbah on Saturday night.

Senior Sergeant Chad George, from Highway Patrol, said Queensland's Polair helicopter was following a stolen vehicle about 7.50pm when officers found it on Byangum Rd, Murwillumbah.

He said the black ute reached speeds of up to 90kmh in the 50kmh zone and police ended the pursuit due to its high risk.

The vehicle travelled back along Main Arm Rd and Polair followed it into Queensland.