Police escort for groom as flood separates couple on wedding day

Bride-to-be Carissa Fowke watches over the floods as she gets a helicopter to her wedding.

A GOLD COAST couple expected to marry at Casuarina on the Tweed Coast today have been kept apart as flood waters continue to block the Pacific Highway.

In an exciting 24 hours before her wedding, bride-to-be Carissa Fowke managed to get to the Osteria wedding venue at Casuarina by helicopter while her husband-to-be is being escorted by police to try to make the 2pm wedding.

flood causes problems for wedding: Carrissa Fowe and her bridal party caught a helicopter to Osteria, Casuarina, ahead of her wedding today while her husband-to-be gets a police escort to the location.

Chief bridesmaid Sarah Nash told the Tweed Daily News tensions are high as the bridal party prepares for a wedding that might not go ahead.

Chief bridesmade Sarah Nash and the bride-to-be Carrissa Fowke prepare for the wedding. Sarah Nash

"The day before Carissa's wedding (everything's) all planned to a tee," Ms Nash said.

"We got (to Osteria) at 7am for the wedding rehearsal, did it and then our room wasn't ready at Mantra so we drove to Tweed for breakfast and to buy bras for the bridesmaid dresses.

"Then at 11am our room was ready so we went to drive back to Mantra and the highway was closed. All possible ways into Kingscliff where closed off. We went to Coolangatta and had lunch at the surf club and a couple of drinks until about 4pm and the updates kept coming from the police saying the road still wasn't open.

"At this point Carrissa was in tears and I literally was heart broken."

Ms Nash said the bridal party tried their hardest to find another route to the wedding but were unsuccessful because of a series of road closures.

"It was 6pm at this point we're on the side of the road at Tweed and we get a call to say get to the airport now (as a helicopter was)organised to take us to Kingscliff but we needed to be there in five minutes," she said.

"We raced to the airport and got on the flight. Then this pilot was like 'I'll drop you somewhere in Kingscliff' and he dropped us in a forest full of trees and literally was like 'catch you girls'.

Carissa Fowke and her bridal party caught a helicopter to Kingscliff for her wedding. Sarah Nash

"We were walking through trees and long grass and found a road, so started walking and then hitch-hiked it to Mantra from this guy in a four-wheel drive. Then we have finally made it at 10pm.

"It's been so crazy this is the craziest 48 hours of my life."

At 11am today, the bridal party was getting their hair and make up done but were unsure whether the wedding would go ahead.

"We don't know if it's going to happen," Ms Nash said.

"(The groom) just got a police escort over the water with all the groomsmen. The dress is still on the Gold Coast with the mother of the bride."