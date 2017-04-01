26°
News

Police escort for groom as flood separates couple on wedding day

Aisling Brennan
| 1st Apr 2017 10:25 AM
Bride-to-be Carissa Fowke watches over the floods as she gets a helicopter to her wedding.
Bride-to-be Carissa Fowke watches over the floods as she gets a helicopter to her wedding. Sarah Nash

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A GOLD COAST couple expected to marry at Casuarina on the Tweed Coast today have been kept apart as flood waters continue to block the Pacific Highway.

In an exciting 24 hours before her wedding, bride-to-be Carissa Fowke managed to get to the Osteria wedding venue at Casuarina by helicopter while her husband-to-be is being escorted by police to try to make the 2pm wedding.

Chief bridesmaid Sarah Nash told the Tweed Daily News tensions are high as the bridal party prepares for a wedding that might not go ahead.

 

Chief bridesmade Sarah Nash and the bride-to-be Carrissa Fowke prepare for the wedding.
Chief bridesmade Sarah Nash and the bride-to-be Carrissa Fowke prepare for the wedding. Sarah Nash

"The day before Carissa's wedding (everything's) all planned to a tee," Ms Nash said.

"We got (to Osteria) at 7am for the wedding rehearsal, did it and then our room wasn't ready at Mantra so we drove to Tweed for breakfast and to buy bras for the bridesmaid dresses.

"Then at 11am our room was ready so we went to drive back to Mantra and the highway was closed. All possible ways into Kingscliff where closed off. We went to Coolangatta and had lunch at the surf club and a couple of drinks until about 4pm and the updates kept coming from the police saying the road still wasn't open.

"At this point Carrissa was in tears and I literally was heart broken."

Ms Nash said the bridal party tried their hardest to find another route to the wedding but were unsuccessful because of a series of road closures.

"It was 6pm at this point we're on the side of the road at Tweed and we get a call to say get to the airport now (as a helicopter was)organised to take us to Kingscliff but we needed to be there in five minutes," she said.

"We raced to the airport and got on the flight. Then this pilot was like 'I'll drop you somewhere in Kingscliff' and he dropped us in a forest full of trees and literally was like 'catch you girls'.

 

Carissa Fowke and her bridal party caught a helicopter to Kingscliff for her wedding.
Carissa Fowke and her bridal party caught a helicopter to Kingscliff for her wedding. Sarah Nash

"We were walking through trees and long grass and found a road, so started walking and then hitch-hiked it to Mantra from this guy in a four-wheel drive. Then we have finally made it at 10pm.

"It's been so crazy this is the craziest 48 hours of my life."

At 11am today, the bridal party was getting their hair and make up done but were unsure whether the wedding would go ahead.

"We don't know if it's going to happen," Ms Nash said.

"(The groom) just got a police escort over the water with all the groomsmen. The dress is still on the Gold Coast with the mother of the bride."

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  casuarina cyclone debbie osteria tweed flood tweed flood 2017 wedding

ROLLING COVERAGE DAY 3: Flood warnings continue

ROLLING COVERAGE DAY 3: Flood warnings continue

Residents are urged to remain cautious and not drive through flood water.

Police escort for groom as flood separates couple on wedding day

Bride-to-be Carissa Fowke watches over the floods as she gets a helicopter to her wedding.

Couple expected to marry at Casuarina kept apart by flooding

People sleep in cars, with strangers as flood cuts off Tweed

Valerie and John Old bunkered down at the home of Pottsville residents Selena, John and Mel Koning after their bus trip was cut short by the flooding.

HUNDREDS stranded overnight, forced to sleep in cars, with strangers

Council assesses extensive flood damage across Tweed

A large section of Tweed Valley Way at South Murwillumbah was washed away.

Extensive damage sweeps across Tweed.

Local Partners

'Honestly, it was unbearable, like a horror movie'

LIZ Hankin lived through a "horror movie" last night and fears she may be forced to do the same again as SES crews struggle to keep up with rescue requests.

Local tradesmen save man from submerged car

Two local tradesmen managed to save the driver of this car, who was trapped inside as it became submerged in water.

Among stories of devastation, it’s nice to hear a story of heroism

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Brand new music evolves with Country superstar

Adam Brand's 33 date national tour is underway.

Australia's Country favourite hits the road

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

John Paul Young plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

What's happening on the Tweed?

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 4:00 - 5:00pm NSW DST AUCTION SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 5:00PM NSW DST Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so amazing it rivals perfection. The potential is here for someone to create a...

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location directly opposite the Recreation Oval. With polished hardwood floors, high...

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $595,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Town Home 1 - $629,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a - $595,000 (3...

Living on a Grand Scale

Tweed Heads 2485

Apartment 2 2 1 $468,000 ...

This is the latest Tweed Heads development of the Heran Building Group. We have envisioned a 3-tower highrise with impeccable style, irreplaceable views and...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 $1,375,000 ...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

• Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262 sqm elevated block with options to renovate or re-develop...

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $490,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Being beachside at Pottsville

House of the Week - 130 Overall Drive, Pottsville NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

House prices up as Tweed lures buyers

The Tweed lifestyle is attracting plenty of buyers to the region.

Casuarina keeps top spot in strong market.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!