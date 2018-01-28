Police fine 15 people for nudity, sex on beach

IN a "zero tolerance" crackdown on illegal nudity, 15 beach goers and a couple having sex have been fined by police at Tyagarah Beach, north of Byron Bay, this month.

The clothes-optional beach is notorious for sexual assaults and has been plagued by perverts in recent months, with several attacks on women in a car park and walking path nearby the area.

Tweed-Byron Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs told The Northern Star, beachgoers with no clothes on, outside of signposted nudist sites, or anyone engaging in lewd at acts, would be fined $500.

"The area is now clearly sign-posted where the beach is clothes-optional, and if you go down into that area, police will not bother you," he said.

"But if you're without clothes outside of that area it is offensive conduct and we are affirming a zero tolerance approach.

"We've had people being attacked in those areas, there's been a number of sex assaults, so we believe this will reduce incidents of violence."

In May, The Northern Star reported several sexual assaults in Tyagarah Nature Reserve areas and in June, a 31-year-old woman was raped at the nearby Belongil Beach.

In August, a woman in her 20's was walking a bush track near Tyagarah Beach when a 54-year-old naked man, later charged by police, came up with an erection behind her.

On Sunday , police said they "caught two men on the beach in a sexual act".

At 4.15pm, on January 26, a 40-year-old Palm Beach Qld man was issued with a CIN for being nude outside the sign posted area.

At 4.00pm on January 26, a 55-year-old male from Camperdown was issued a CIN for being nude outside the sign posted area.

At 12.15pm on January 21, a 59-year-old female from Redland Bay and a 41-year-old male were issued CINs for being naked and performing sexual acts.

At 12.05pm on January 21, a 51-year-old female from Byron Bay was issued with a CIN for being nude outside the sign posted area.

At 12.40pm on January 20, a 27-year-old male from Toormina was issued with a CIN for being nude outside the sign posted area.

At 12.50pm on January 20, a 27-year-old female and 37-year-old male both from Auchenflower were issued with CINs for being naked outside the sign posted area.

At 9.35am on January 20, a 45-year-old male from Maryborough and 35-year-old female from Uki were issued with CINs for being naked outside the sign posted area.

At 12.52pm on January 20, a 55-year-old female and 40-year-old male both from Cleveland were issued with CINs for being naked outside the sign posted area.

At 1.13pm on January 20, a 55-year-old female from Byron Bay was issued with a CIN for being nude outside the sign posted area.

At 7.50pm on January 20, a 62-year-old male and 54-year-old female were issued with CINs for being naked outside the sign posted area.