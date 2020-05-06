Police hunt driver accused of high-speed chase in stolen car

A driver accused of fleeing police in a stolen car is on the run after officers had to call off two pursuits. Picture: File.

A driver accused of fleeing police in a stolen car is on the run after officers had to call off two pursuits. Picture: File.

A DRIVER accused of fleeing police in a stolen car is on the run after officers had to call off two pursuits.

Tweed police were patrolling Banora Point just before midnight on Monday when they spotted a car that was allegedly reported stolen.

As officers approached the car, which was travelling on Toloona Ave, the driver allegedly speed off.

A Tweed Byron Police spokeswoman said officers allegedly chased the car through several streets in Banora Point.

She said the driver is accused of travelling at more than 30km/h above the speed limit through suburban streets.

"After a short time, the vehicle ran a red light onto Minjungbal Dr where the vehicle stopped and a passenger exited the vehicle and began running towards a skate park," she said.

"The vehicle continued onto the M1 Motorway travelling south, with the vehicle allegedly travelling at 170km/h in a signposted 100km/h zone."

The spokeswoman said police called off the chase due to safety concerns.

She said there's was allegedly a second pursuit on the M1 motorway before it was again called off.

"Police later located the vehicle abandoned on Sextons Hill Dr.

"Inquiries are continuing to locate the driver and passenger of the vehicle."