Police are searching for a thief who stole property in Cabarita over the weekend.

Police are searching for a thief who stole property in Cabarita over the weekend. Tessa Mapstone

POLICE are urging the public for assistance after a thief broke into multiple properties along Cabarita Beach.

A NSW Police spokesperson said property was stolen from several locations along Cypress Crescent on Sunday morning.

Police have released the below CCTV images to assist with the case.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.