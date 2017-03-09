Police hunt hit and run driver on Gold Coast

Police are searching for this vehicle involved in an incident at Coolangatta last night.

POLICE are appealing for information from the public after a hit and run traffic crash at Coolangatta last night.

At around 8.40pm, a Toyota Corolla hatchback was passing a roundabout at the intersection of Marine Parade and Rutledge Street when a white 4WD utility turned in front.

As a result the two vehicles collided head-on causing significant damage to the hatchback.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman and both passengers, a 20-year-old woman and 20-year-old man, were taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The ute was last seen travelling at speed in a southerly direction along McLean Street with damage to its front and missing a grill.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dash cam footage or who may able to assist with the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Coolangatta Police on 5589 8444.