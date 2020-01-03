Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.
Police are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.
Crime

Police hunting teen girls over ice cream store hold up

by Grace Mason
3rd Jan 2020 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.

The girls, believed to be aged 15 and 17, allegedly entered Stocklands shopping centre at Earlville about 8.45pm on Thursday night and approached the Sweeties L&G store.

Cairns police Det Sgt Barry Karamujic said one of the girls allegedly produced a knife and the pair made demands from the employee before stealing taking money and leaving.

He said they had seized CCTV from the store and were investigating and called on anyone with information to come forward.

crime ice-cream robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Our photographer’s best sports photos of 2019

        premium_icon GALLERY: Our photographer’s best sports photos of 2019

        Sport From producing national champions to world titleholders, the Tweed has a proud history of sporting achievement and the Tweed Daily News has been proud to be...

        Millionaire business identity faces company wind-up

        premium_icon Millionaire business identity faces company wind-up

        Business Michael Sheargold chased over alleged decade-old tax bill.

        Stolen car explodes in flames

        premium_icon Stolen car explodes in flames

        Crime Car missing three weeks located engulfed by flames

        15 criminal cases that shocked the Tweed this year

        premium_icon 15 criminal cases that shocked the Tweed this year

        Crime A violent death at Jack Evans Boat Harbour, one of the largest drug busts this year...