Police hunting woman accused of assaulting security guard
POLICE are on the hunt for a woman who allegedly spat on a security guard after being evicted from a Tweed hotel.
It is alleged the woman was kicked out of the Ivory Hotel after she threatened a patron with a pool cue.
A security guard physically restrained the woman and ejected her from the premises about 10pm last Friday.
Police allege the woman spat on the security guard's right arm before leaving the venue in a white Holden Commodore utility with NSW registration plates.
Anyone with information as to her identity or witnessed the assault please contact Tweed Heads Police Station on (07) 5506 9499.