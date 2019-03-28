Menu
Police swarm Flagstaff station Image: Twitter
News

‘Firearm’ incident at Melbourne station

by Benedict Brook
28th Mar 2019 9:08 AM | Updated: 10:22 AM

Thousands of Melbourne commuters have been stranded after the hugely busy city loop was put into lockdown with armed police at one of the network's busiest stations.

Flagstaff station, in the heart of the financial district, was closed just before 9am with footage emerging of armed police on platforms.

Passengers on Twitter said there were rumours of a "man with a gun". Victoria Police did not confirm that but did say that they were responding to an incident at Flagstaff.

Footage has emerged of police at the station.

Sky News have since said that the station has reopened after reports that shell casings were found on a train. However nothing was found.

 

Victoria Police commissioner Graham Ashton told 3AW's Neil Mitchell they acted quickly and searched the area.

"We had a concern that it might be someone with a firearm on a train," Mr Ashton said. "They were after that (search) content that there was no fire arm on the train.

"A rifle case was sighted originally as part of the report."

Passenger Paddy Naughtin told AAP he was on the 8.19am train to Mernda when it was stopped.

"A dozen cops (half heavily armed) came running past."

The station has since reopened but it has left complete chaos at stations across Melbourne's rail network with platforms flooded with stranded commuters.

Public Transport Victoria has said: "Due to a police request in the city loop, all trains will run direct to/from Flinders Street until further notice".

