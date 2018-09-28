Menu
Two officers were injured during a struggle this morning.
Crime

Police injured during struggle with car thief in Tweed Heads

Rick Koenig
by
28th Sep 2018 5:18 PM

TWO police officers have been injured while arresting a man who was wanted on six outstanding warrants in Tweed Heads.

About 7.30am today, Tweed Police attended Sexton Hill Drive at Banora Point to arrest a man wanted on six warrants relating to alleged police pursuits, motor vehicle theft and aggravated break, enter and steal offences.

After a struggle with police, during which two officers were injured, the 24-year-old man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Following his release, he was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where it is expected he will be charged with the warrants.

A senior constable was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment to a leg and rib injury, while another detective received treatment for lacerations and bruising to his nose and shin.

Inquiries are continuing.

Tweed Daily News

